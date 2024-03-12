Late-Night Collision Leads to Arrest in Marks Township

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision that led to the arrest of an individual for impaired driving. The event unfolded just after 9:00 p.m. on March 11, 2024, when officers were called to the scene of a single motor vehicle accident on Cronk Road in Marks Township.

Driver Found Impaired by Alcohol, Faces Charges

Upon arrival and through subsequent investigation, it was determined that the driver involved was under the influence of alcohol. This finding resulted in the arrest of the driver, who was then transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further evaluation. Tanja WILL, a 43-year-old resident of Nolalu, has been charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus). Following the charges, WILL has been released from custody and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 3, 2024.

Community Urged to Report Impaired Driving

The OPP continues to emphasize the importance of community involvement in identifying and reporting impaired driving. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The OPP’s ongoing commitment to removing impaired drivers from the roads underscores the importance of public education and enforcement in enhancing road safety. Residents are reminded to play a part in this crucial effort by reporting suspected impaired drivers to 9-1-1, thereby contributing to the safety and well-being of all road users.