DRYDEN – WEATHER – Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden experience a slightly above freezing morning at 1°C, the region enjoys mainly clear skies, offering a promising start to the day.

Our NetNewsLedger Weather Desk detailed weather report for March 12, 2024, outlines the current atmospheric conditions, anticipates what the next few days hold, and provides practical advice for navigating the shifting weather.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Early observations from Dryden Airport show a temperature of 0.8°C with a dew point of -3.3°C, suggesting moderately dry air. The humidity level is at 74%, and a brisk wind from the west-southwest at 17 km/h brings the day to life.

Despite the clear start, visibility is capped at 16 km, and the barometric pressure reads 100.4 kPa, signalling stable weather conditions for the moment.

Historical Context

Today’s mild start is a welcome sign of the impending spring for Vermilion Bay and Dryden residents. While March weather can be unpredictable, today’s mainly clear skies and positive temperatures are a gentle reminder of the seasonal transition underway.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The forecast for the region grows cloudier as we move into tonight, with an expected low of -2°C. Wednesday, March 13, promises an overcast day, with temperatures reaching a high of +5°C.

Despite the lack of sunshine, the light wind at up to 15 km/h will make the morning feel colder, with a wind chill of -4°C. The UV index remains low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure.

The pattern of cloudiness continues into Thursday, March 14, with a daytime high of +2°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to -8°C, suggesting a colder end to the week.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and increasing cloud cover, dressing in layers will be beneficial. Start with a comfortable base layer, add a sweater or fleece for insulation, and consider a windproof jacket for the cooler wind chills, especially in the mornings. Accessories like gloves and a warm hat may also be needed during the chillier parts of the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Dryden and Vermilion Bay’s geographical positioning contributes to their varied weather patterns, which can shift rapidly during the transition from winter to spring, offering residents a mix of sunny days followed by sudden cloud cover and cooler temperatures.