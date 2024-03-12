TORONTO – WEATHER – The unseasonably warm spring temperatures experienced last week continue as Toronto residents continue to enjoy above-average warmth.

This comprehensive weather report offers an in-depth look at today’s conditions, tomorrow’s forecast, and wardrobe recommendations to navigate the fluctuating temperatures.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the city greets the day with clear skies and a crisp -0.7°C temperature.

Despite the chilly start, the warmth of the day is not far behind. With a relative humidity of 86% and a gentle westward wind blowing at 9 km/h, the wind chill factor stands at -4°C, making the air feel a bit sharper on the skin.

The barometric pressure is noted at 101.0 kPa and is currently falling, indicating changes afoot in our weather pattern. Visibility stretches impressively to 24 km, suggesting a day of unobstructed views across the city.

Historical Context

Comparatively, today’s early morning chill contrasts sharply with the day’s anticipated high, showcasing the dynamic and unpredictable nature of early spring weather in Toronto. Historical records for March 12th indicate a varied pattern of highs and lows over the years, with today’s forecast promising to be one for the books with its expected peak temperatures.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Looking ahead, Toronto’s weather for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, is set to shine with sunny skies and a high of 17°C, a testament to the spring’s tentative arrival.

The day will begin with calm conditions, with winds picking up from the west at 20 km/h near noon. This gentle breeze under the clear skies and a moderate UV index of 4 suggests another beautiful day, perfect for outdoor activities. The nighttime brings cloudy periods and a mild low of plus 3°C, hinting at a comfortable and serene evening.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the day’s wide temperature range, layering is key. A light, breathable base layer paired with a warmer sweater or jacket allows for adaptability to the day’s changing temperatures. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny stretches and perhaps a lighter scarf for the morning’s cooler moments.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto in March was 25.6°C on March 28, 1945. Such historic highs remind us of the city’s capacity for weather extremes, especially as we navigate the shifts of early spring.