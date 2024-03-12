SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Sioux Lookout’s residents are waking up to a slightly chilly -2°C under mostly cloudy skies, setting a calm tone for the day.

This report brings into focus the weather conditions for March 12, 2024, including an outlook for the day and night, tomorrow’s forecast, and some useful tips for staying comfortable in the changing weather.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early hours at Sioux Lookout Airport recorded a temperature of -2.3°C with a dew point of -6.3°C, indicating relatively dry air.

The humidity level is at 74%, with a light breeze from the south-southeast at 7 km/h, leading to a wind chill of -5°C. Visibility is good at 24 km, suggesting that the mostly cloudy skies are not impeding visibility significantly.

The pressure is noted at 100.4 kPa but is on a falling trend, signalling potential changes in the weather.

Historical Context

Today’s slightly below freezing temperatures are typical for Sioux Lookout in early March, a month known for its weather variability as winter gradually gives way to spring. The expected clearing and rise in temperature throughout the day are indicative of the transitional weather patterns common in this region during this period.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

For Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the weather in Sioux Lookout is expected to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries or drizzle in the early morning, including a risk of freezing drizzle.

The temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of +5°C. The UV index will be low at 1, reflecting minimal solar radiation. The evening will see continued cloudiness with temperatures dipping to -7°C, marking a return to cooler night-time conditions.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the day’s warming trend and variable conditions, dressing in layers is advisable. A base layer paired with a fleece or light sweater, and a windproof jacket for the afternoon’s gusty conditions, will offer flexibility and comfort. Considering the evening’s forecast, keeping a warmer layer accessible for the night is wise, especially with the potential for freezing drizzle.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout’s early March weather can quickly swing from clear and sunny to cloudy with flurries, showcasing the unpredictable nature of transitional seasons in northern regions. This variability makes day-to-day weather forecasting a particularly challenging but interesting task for meteorologists.