Geraldton – WEATHER – As dawn breaks over Geraldton / Greenstone, the region finds itself under a blanket of mostly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around a brisk -7°C.

This weather report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of today’s conditions, the forecast for the next day, and tips on dressing for the weather, capped off with an engaging weather trivia fact.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early morning at Geraldton Airport recorded the temperature at a frosty -7.3°C, with a dew point of -8.7°C indicating very moist air at this cold temperature.

Humidity stands at 90%, with an eastward wind blowing at 8 km/h creating a wind chill factor that feels more like -11°C. Visibility is at 16 km, suggesting that while the skies are mostly cloudy, there is reasonable clarity for those heading out early.

The barometric pressure reads 100.7 kPa.

Historical Context

The current chilly start is somewhat typical for Geraldton / Greenstone in March, a month that can often serve as a battleground between the waning winter and the onset of spring. Today’s expected highs signal a significant, albeit temporary, shift towards warmer weather, aligning with historical fluctuations during this transition period.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, sees a shift to cloudier skies, with a 40 percent chance of morning flurries or drizzle accompanied by a risk of freezing drizzle.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of +3°C, with the wind changing to northwest at 20 km/h. The UV index drops to 1, indicating low solar radiation. As the day progresses into the night, temperatures are expected to dip to -9°C under continued cloudy conditions, suggesting a return to colder temperatures.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the cold start and variable conditions throughout the day, layering is essential. Start with a thermal base layer, add a fleece or wool sweater for insulation, and top it off with a windproof and waterproof jacket for the late afternoon. Don’t forget your hat and gloves in the morning and consider sun protection for the clearer parts of the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Geraldton / Greenstone can experience a wide range of weather phenomena in March, from sudden warm spells to unexpected snow flurries, illustrating the unpredictable nature of spring in northern climates.