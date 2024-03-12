Prompt Response to Gunfire Reports

MARTEN FALLS – NEWS – In the Marten Falls First Nation, a concerning incident prompted a swift response from the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service after receiving reports of gunfire within a home on the afternoon of Sunday, February 25.

Discovery and Seizure of Handgun

Upon investigation, officers were informed that a male had been mishandling a handgun, not only brandishing it but also discharging a round within the premises. It was further revealed that children were inside the home at the time, heightening the urgency of the situation.

Fortunately there were no injuries reported. Near the scene, police located and seized the involved firearm, mitigating any further risk.

Charges Laid Against Marten Falls Resident

The individual, identified as Waylon ACHNEEPINESKUM, 45, from Marten Falls First Nation, was apprehended by the police without further incident. A subsequent search revealed ACHNEEPINESKUM was carrying two knives, in direct violation of a court order against him possessing weapons.

He now faces a slew of charges, including careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among others. ACHNEEPINESKUM remains in custody, awaiting a future court date in Thunder Bay.