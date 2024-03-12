Traffic Patrol Leads to Arrest and Charges for CMV Driver

(CLUTE TOWNSHIP, ON) – In a routine traffic patrol that turned into a significant law enforcement action, a commercial vehicle driver faces charges of impaired operation following a stop by the James Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Incident Overview

The incident unfolded on the evening of March 11, 2024, as an OPP officer patrolling Highway 11 in Clute Township, located west of Cochrane, spotted a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) veering across the white fog and yellow centre lines. This led to a traffic stop, during which the officer detected signs of alcohol consumption by the driver.

Further Testing and Charges

Subsequent investigations, including a trip to the Cochrane detachment for further testing, confirmed the suspicions. Karanbir SINGH, a 25-year-old resident of Hamilton, has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams.

Legal Proceedings and Penalties

Following the charge, SINGH was released but is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on April 9, 2024. Additionally, he faces a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and has his vehicle, specifically the tractor component, impounded for seven days.