Fort Frances Incident: Arrest Made Following Assault Charges

James Murray
Fort Frances Image: depositphotos.com
Police Respond to Assault, Ensuring Community Safety

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – In a recent disturbance that occurred in Fort Frances, law enforcement swiftly took action, leading to the arrest of a local resident on multiple charges.

Event Details and Police Response

On the evening of March 11, 2023, officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a scene on Sixth Street in Fort Frances. The disturbance resulted in two individuals being assaulted. Police efforts led to the quick location and arrest of a suspect in close proximity to the scene.

Fortunately, the assault did not result in serious injuries, according to police reports.

Charges Laid

A 34-year-old Fort Frances resident now faces several charges under the Criminal Code and Liquor Licence and Control Act, including:

  • Two counts of assault
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Spousal assault
  • Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order
  • Public intoxication
  • Possession of an open liquor container in an unauthorized location

The accused is currently being held in custody, with a court appearance scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances.

Protection of Victim Identity

In line with their policy to safeguard victims, the OPP will not disclose the names involved in this incident.

Support for Victims of Intimate Partner Violence

This event also highlights the critical issue of intimate partner violence, reminding the community that help is available. Victims are encouraged to reach out for support through local resources or by contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In urgent situations, dialing 9-1-1 is advised for immediate assistance.

