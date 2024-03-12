THUNDER BAY, ON – Business – DoorDash Canada has launched “Made by Women,” a new initiative to support the success of women chefs and restaurateurs. It includes a grant program in partnership with Monday Girl offering fifteen $10,000 grants to women-owned restaurants in Canada, providing a potential boost to businesses in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario as well as across Canada.

The program seeks to empower women-owned restaurants facing unique challenges in the industry – only 17% of Canadian small and medium-sized restaurants are female-owned. Along with the grant funding, Made by Women will offer women-owned restaurants access to marketing, educational, and other financial resources.

Grant applications are open to both new and existing DoorDash partners from March 8th to April 15th, 2024. [Link to Program Access]

“As a female leader, I am proud of the ongoing commitment at DoorDash to amplifying female voices and providing funding for women-owned businesses,” says Shilpa Arora, General Manager of DoorDash Canada.

Local Impact: