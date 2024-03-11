Winnipeg – Weather – Winnipeg residents kick off their week under clear skies, with the promise of sunshine ushering in a gradual warm-up. Early conditions at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport signal a day with mixed sun and clouds, accompanied by a gentle breeze, setting the stage for a moderate but pleasant temperature rise.

This detailed report offers insights into today’s weather and a peek into the week ahead, equipping Winnipeggers with all they need to navigate the fluctuating March conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT, Winnipeg is experiencing clear skies with a temperature just below freezing at -1.0°C. The dew point sits at -4.0°C, reflecting a relatively high humidity level of 80%. Winds from the southwest at 8 km/h add a slight chill, bringing the wind chill factor to -4°C. However, visibility is excellent at 24 km, indicating a clear day ahead.

Historical Context

The current weather conditions in Winnipeg for early March are quite typical, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark as the city slowly transitions from winter to spring. The historical average for this time of year often sees a mix of cold mornings warming into milder afternoons, a pattern that today’s forecast follows closely.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tuesday, March 12, promises increasing cloudiness with winds picking up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is expected to reach a modest +2°C, with the morning wind chill dipping to -9°C, suggesting a brisk start.

The UV index remains moderate at 3, advising some caution for those spending extended periods outdoors. Nighttime brings clouds and a low of -3°C, maintaining the chilly overnight conditions.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In response to the varying conditions, layering is once again the strategy of choice. A thermal or woolen base layer, topped with a fleece and a wind-resistant jacket, will serve well for the morning chill.

As the day warms, shedding the jacket or fleece will keep you comfortable in the afternoon sun. With evening wind chills expected, retaining an accessible layer for added warmth will be beneficial for those out later.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg’s spring weather is known for its variability, with March historically serving as a month of transition that can bring almost any type of weather, from sudden warm spells to unexpected snow showers. This blend of conditions tests the adaptability of Winnipeggers, who are well-versed in navigating the capricious nature of prairie weather.