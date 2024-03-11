A Nighttime Traffic Stop Escalates into a Series of Serious Charges

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – In the early hours of March 10, 2024, a routine patrol turned into a high-stakes chase on Highway 71 in Chapple, Rainy River District, leading to the arrest and multiple charges against a Thunder Bay resident.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked a vehicle hurtling down the highway at nearly twice the legal speed limit, initiating a pursuit that concluded with the driver attempting to evade capture on foot.

Excessive Speed Leads to Discovery of Multiple Offences

The incident unfolded around 1:27 a.m. when OPP officers detected a vehicle speeding at 160 km/h in a zone designated for 90 km/h.

The driver’s attempt to conceal the vehicle and flee the scene prompted a swift area search by officers, resulting in the quick apprehension of the suspect.

Jade Therriault, a 24-year-old from Thunder Bay, now faces a series of charges under both the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act.

These include Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 plus, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt, Drive Without Proper Rear Light – Motor Vehicle, and Drive Motor Vehicle – No Currently Validated Permit.

Immediate Consequences and a Pending Court Date

In response to these violations, law enforcement has issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and ordered a 7-day impoundment of the vehicle involved.

Therriault is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 15, 2024, to face these charges.

Remember all accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A Reminder of Road Safety and Legal Consequences

The OPP reiterates its dedication to maintaining road safety and urges the public to report any instances of impaired driving. Citizens can reach out via the toll-free number 1-888-310-1122, dial 911 for emergencies, or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of impaired and reckless driving, as well as the legal ramifications that follow such actions.