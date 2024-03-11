THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service continue working on a case involving a reported weapons incident that unfolded in the city’s south side this past weekend.

Officers were called to the vicinity of the 200 block of May Street South around 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, following reports concerning the involvement of a weapon.

Residents may notice a continued, albeit smaller, police presence in the area as the investigation proceeds. This ongoing effort underscores the commitment of the Thunder Bay Police Service to maintaining public safety and resolving the incident comprehensively.

Details regarding the incident remain limited at this time; however, the police promise to share more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, the Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the community for assistance. Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to come forward and contact the police at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com, ensuring that every piece of information, no matter how small, is considered in the investigation.