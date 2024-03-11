Coordinated Efforts Result in Arrest North of City

SAULT STE. MARIE – NEWS – In the early hours of March 10, 2024, an incident unfolded north of Sault Ste. Marie, leading to the arrest of an individual following a domestic disturbance.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment, along with multiple specialized units, responded to the incident located at a seasonal residence on Havilland Shores Drive in Havilland Township.

Extensive Support and Charges

The response involved the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, North East Region Canine Unit, Crisis Negotiators from the North East and North West Regions, the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Forensic Identification Unit, and Crime Units from Sault Ste. Marie, East Algoma, and Manitoulin.

A 27-year-old individual from Sault Ste. Marie now faces a series of charges, including two counts of Sexual Assault, Spousal Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation, various firearm-related offences, and Mischief Under $5,000. These charges reflect the serious nature of the allegations and the comprehensive investigation that followed the initial report.

Custody and Anonymity

The accused has been remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing. In alignment with policies to protect victims in domestic incidents, authorities have withheld the name of the accused. This approach ensures the privacy and security of the individuals involved are maintained throughout the judicial process.

Community Safety and Reporting

This incident underscores the extensive resources and coordination among various units of the OPP to address domestic disturbances and ensure community safety. The Sault Ste. Marie OPP encourages anyone with concerns or information about such incidents to reach out.