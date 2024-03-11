(DRYDEN, ON) – The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with assault. On March 10, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to an incident at a residence in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Assault – spousal

· Assault cause bodily harm -choke, suffocate or strangle

· Forcible confinement

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden at a later date.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victim.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are local resources ready to provide support. The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the province of Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for prompt assistance.