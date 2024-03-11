KENORA – NEWS – Officers with the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on March 10, 2024. The operation, which took place in the afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Norman Drive in Kenora, aimed to screen drivers for signs of impairment.

During the checkpoint, a driver was stopped and underwent a mandatory alcohol screening.

The screening process revealed that the individual was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Following this discovery, the driver was arrested and taken to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing, confirming the impairment.

Jeremy Halverson, a 38-year-old resident of Kenora, faces several charges as a result of this operation, including Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired with a Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80, and two counts of Driving While Under Suspension.

Halverson has been released from custody and is scheduled for a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 4, 2024.

This incident underscores the OPP’s unwavering commitment to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads through vigilant enforcement and educational initiatives. The OPP reminds the public of the importance of reporting suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1.

Additionally, drivers are advised that under the Mandatory Alcohol Screening law, police are authorized to request a breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver without needing reasonable suspicion of alcohol impairment