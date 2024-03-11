Impaired Operation Charges Laid Against Individuals in Dryden Incident

DRYDEN – NEWS – On March 10, 2024, the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) apprehended two individuals under suspicion of impaired driving.

This action followed a traffic complaint that led to a traffic stop at a local gas station around noon.

An investigation revealed that the driver and passenger had switched seats before the stop.

Both were found to be under the influence of alcohol and were arrested and taken to the Dryden OPP Detachment for further tests, confirming their impaired condition.

Deleska Mikanek, 25, from Sioux Lookout, faces several charges, including operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and operating a vehicle while prohibited under any Act of Parliament or provincial law.

Jonathon Quequish, 37, also from Sioux Lookout, is charged with similar offences, including operating while impaired by alcohol and drugs, failure to comply with a release order, and driving with an open container of liquor.

Additionally, Quequish was identified as a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

Both accused were detained for bail hearings scheduled for March 11, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden.

The OPP’s actions underscore a relentless effort to eliminate alcohol and drug-impaired driving from our roads. They urge the public to contribute to road safety by reporting suspected impaired drivers to the authorities through the emergency number, 9-1-1.