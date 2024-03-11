THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS NEWS – Copperfin Credit Union and Northern Credit Union have completed the crucial due diligence phase in their merger discussions. This marks a key milestone in the process, bringing them one step closer to merging into a formidable financial entity. With transparency and cooperation at the forefront, the unions are now focusing on developing a comprehensive business case for regulatory scrutiny, setting the stage for a decisive member vote on the merger.

Strategic Moves Towards a Unified Future

A Joint Partnership Committee, backed by the Boards of Directors from both credit unions, has taken charge of steering critical strategic decisions for the impending merger. Their efforts have been concentrated on leadership and the adherence to cooperative governance principles, ensuring a smooth merger process.

A significant recommendation from both Boards is the formation of a combined Board of Directors. This new board will reflect the broader size and scope of the merged entity, aiming for an inclusive governance structure that represents the diverse interests and values of their membership base. “Our vision for a united board is driven by a commitment to governance that reflects the diversity and skills of our combined membership,” stated Tim Foster, Board Chair of Northern Credit Union. Similarly, Robert Jankovic of Copperfin Credit Union highlighted the importance of this strategic alignment for the future leadership of the merged organization.

Leadership and Identity for the New Era

The Boards have jointly decided that Richard Adam of Northern Credit Union and Dennis Alvestad of Copperfin Credit Union will lead the new organization through its transition and beyond. Their leadership and dedication to cooperative principles are deemed crucial for the success of the newly merged entity.

A pivotal decision in the merger process is the selection of a new name that represents the identity and values of the combined organization. The proposed name, “Northern Credit Union,” was chosen to reflect the rich heritage and unique experiences of Northern Ontario, embodying the spirit of the communities they serve.

Richard Adam expressed enthusiasm about the merger’s prospects, stating, “We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we move forward as the New Northern.” This merger promises to bolster financial services in the region, aligning with shared values and a commitment to the communities of Northern Ontario.