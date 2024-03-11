SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – At the Sioux Lookout emergency shelter, law enforcement officials were called to address an assault incident. On the night of March 8, 2024, just beyond 11:00 p.m., officers from the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the shelter located on Fair Street, within the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, following reports of an assault.

The incident, fortunately, did not result in any serious injuries according to the reports received by the police.

However, the episode led to the arrest of Travis Williams, a 32-year-old individual from Eagle Lake First Nation. Williams faces three counts of assault, as per the charges laid under the Criminal Code.

Following his arrest, Williams was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for April 23, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout.