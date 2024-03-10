THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As daylight savings time brings longer days, travelers across Ontario and neighboring regions are greeted with a mix of chilly mornings and promisingly warmer afternoons. Here’s a consolidated weather outlook to guide your travels and outdoor plans.

Ontario and Surrounding Areas:

Toronto: The city is emerging from a blanket of light snow with temperatures hovering around 0°C. Expect a day of mixed conditions with a gradual clearing and temperatures steady around the freezing mark. Travellers should prepare for brisk northwest winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

Sault Ste. Marie: A frosty start at -6°C will lead to sunny skies, with winds gusting from the northwest. The afternoon promises milder conditions, reaching highs of 8°C. Lighter winds and mainly sunny skies are expected to continue into the week.

Sioux Lookout: The day starts at a biting -22.6°C but will see a significant temperature rise, reaching highs above freezing. The region will enjoy sunny skies, becoming partly cloudy as the day progresses.

Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods: Morning temperatures around -8.5°C will give way to sunny skies and a high of 6°C. Winds will be moderate from the south, making for a pleasant day after a chilly start.

Northern Ontario (KI, Sachigo Lake, Bearskin Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Sandy Lake): Despite the cold start at -22.6°C, sunny skies are on the horizon, with temperatures expected to rise to 2°C. Cloudiness increases towards the evening but clears overnight.For flying, check with your airline for the latest.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: A sunny day awaits after a chilly morning of -10.8°C. Winds picking up from the south will bring temperatures to a comfortable 3°C, with clear skies continuing into the night.

Fort Frances: Starting at -13.9°C, the region will see a rapid warm-up under sunny skies, reaching a high of 7°C. The sunny trend is expected to continue, with temperatures climbing higher on Monday.

Winnipeg: With mainly clear skies and a morning temperature of -3.7°C, the day will warm to 4°C under mainly sunny skies. Strong south winds may add a chill in the morning.

Thunder Bay: Celebrated for pioneering daylight savings time, Thunder Bay starts at -8.1°C. Sunny skies throughout the day will bring a high of 7°C, perfect for outdoor activities.

Travel Tips:

Layer Up : Morning temperatures across these regions are still brisk. Dress in layers for warmth and comfort, and consider wind-resistant clothing to combat gusty conditions.

: Morning temperatures across these regions are still brisk. Dress in layers for warmth and comfort, and consider wind-resistant clothing to combat gusty conditions. Road Conditions : Variable weather can affect road conditions, especially in Ontario. Travelers are advised to call 511 for the latest road reports before heading out.

: Variable weather can affect road conditions, especially in Ontario. Travelers are advised to call 511 for the latest road reports before heading out. UV Protection : Despite the cold, the sun’s rays can be strong. Apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses during peak daylight hours.

: Despite the cold, the sun’s rays can be strong. Apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses during peak daylight hours. Stay Informed: Weather conditions can change rapidly. Keep updated with the latest forecasts, especially if planning to travel through multiple regions.

Whether you’re embracing the early signs of spring or navigating the last vestiges of winter, today’s weather outlook suggests a promising day for travel and outdoor activities across Ontario and its neighboring regions. Safe travels!