By Kacie Albert

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – In front of a sold-out Saturday night crowd at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, teenage phenom John Crimber (Decatur, Texas) and Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) dominated, winning Round 1 of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast’s PBR Milwaukee, presented by Cooper Tires.

Crimber and Bunch were just two of five riders to make the requisite 8 in Round 1 as PBR’s animal athletes shined inside the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. The powerful animal athletes bucked off 81.48% of the riders with 22 of the 27 outs ending without a score.

Crimber and Bunch lit up the scoreboard, delivering matching 87-point rides to collect 23 Unleash The Beast points. Crimber, who is anticipated to be the top pick in the upcoming PBR Teams league2024 New Rider Draft, converted aboard ProVantage Night Stalker (Nixon Bucking Bulls), while the Florida Freedom’s Bunch outlasted Cookies & Cream (Nixon Bucking Bulls).

Attempting to become the youngest World Champion in history this May at the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, Crimber remained No. 2 in the Unleash The Beast standings, inching within 270.5 points of No. 1 Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil).

Crimber’s gain was lessened as the Kansas City Outlaws’ Dias delivered a third-place finish in Round 1, netting him 17 Unleash The Beast points. His bronze finish was earned via an 86.75-pointride logged on Trump Train (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger).

Bunch’s top marks allowed him to further his grasp on the No. 11 rank in the Unleash The Beast standings.

Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) was fourth.

The Carolina Cowboys standout and 2022 PBR World Champion garnered 16 Unleash The Beast points for his 85-point effort atop Sneaky Situation (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Lacey Scott/Lucky Blue Crab Bucking Bulls).

Swearingen rose one position in the standings, climbing from No. 19 to No. 18.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth, and the final rider to make the whistle in Round 1, was rookie Clay Guiton (Cherryville, North Carolina).

Guiton logged the first score of PBR Milwaukee, presented by Cooper Tires, as he rode Creek (K-C Bucking Bulls) for 84.75 points. He earned 15 Unleash The Beast points to remain No. 17 in the standings.

The 2024 PBR Milwaukee, presented by Cooper Tires, will conclude with Round 2 and the championship round on Sunday, March 10. Action gets underway at 1:45 p.m. CT.

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR Milwaukee, presented by Cooper Tires

Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

John Crimber, 87-0-0-87.00-23 Points.

(tie). Caden Bunch, 87-0-0-87.00-23 Points.

Cassio Dias, 86.75-0-0-86.75-17 Points. Daylon Swearingen, 85-0-0-85.00-16 Points. Clay Guiton, 84.75-0-0-84.75-15 Points.

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0.00

Alan de Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00

Brady Fielder, 0-0-0-0.00

Kaiden Loud, 0-0-0-0.00

Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00

Cort McFadden, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednélio Almeida, 0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Gardner, 0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0.00

João Paulo Fernandes, 0-0-0-0.00