THUNDER BAY – Breaking – There is currently a significant police presence in the area of the 200 block of May Street South.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the area of May Street South around 1400 hours for reports of an incident involving a weapon.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Police request any member of the public with information to please contact investigators.

No further information is available at this time. More details will be provided to media when they become available.