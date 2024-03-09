The early hours in Winnipeg witnessed a frosty -17.9°C at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 6:00 AM CST, Saturday, 9 March 2024. Amid a backdrop of ice crystals, the city is poised for a sunny stretch, with temperatures gradually rising from the deep chill of the morning.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

With the air shimmering with ice crystals, Winnipeg starts the day under clear conditions but with a biting cold of -18°C. The pressure stands at 102.5 kPa, showing a rising tendency that hints at the improving weather ahead. Humidity is high at 87%, creating a dense, cold atmosphere. A gentle south wind at 4 km/h adds to the chill, bringing the wind chill down to -21. Visibility, however, is excellent at 24 km, ensuring clear skies for the day.

Extended Forecast

The city is set to enjoy sunny weather today, with light winds reaching up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of -4°C, although the wind chill this morning might feel like -23°C, improving slightly to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight, the sky remains clear, with the wind shifting to become southward at 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -16°C but are expected to rise towards -9°C by morning. The evening wind chill could feel like -22°C.

Expected Conditions

Sunday promises more sunshine, with stronger south winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, and temperatures reaching a more comfortable high of +3°C. The morning might still carry a wind chill of -17°C, but the day will warm up significantly. The UV index continues to be moderate at 3.

The clear conditions are set to persist into the night, with a low of -4°C. The start of the week maintains the sunny outlook, with Monday’s high reaching +5°C and Tuesday presenting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of +2°C. Nights will be clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures staying relatively mild.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For those venturing out in Winnipeg today, dressing in warm layers is crucial, especially in the early morning hours. A thermal base layer, followed by fleece or wool, and a windproof outer layer will help combat the early chill. As the day warms, lighter layers may suffice. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known for its clear skies and cold temperatures in the winter months, earning it the nickname “Winterpeg.” However, the city also experiences significant temperature variations, which can lead to rapid changes in weather conditions, particularly as the seasons transition from winter to spring.