Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay starts the day with a cool -7°C, recorded at 7:00 AM EST on Saturday, 9 March 2024, under mainly clear skies. As the city shakes off the night’s cold, a promising forecast of sunny skies and gentle winds heralds the approach of spring.

Let’s break down what the weather has in store for Thunder Bay in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature at Thunder Bay Airport stands at a chilly -7.0°C, with the barometric pressure at 101.7 kPa and on the rise, indicating improving weather conditions. A moderate humidity level of 72% pairs with a north wind blowing at 10 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to -12. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, painting a clear day ahead.

Extended Forecast

Today, the city expects mainly sunny skies, with the north wind increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. Despite the brisk start, temperatures are set to reach a high of +2°C. However, the wind chill will make the morning feel as cold as -14°C, while the UV index remains low at 2, suggesting minimal risk from sun exposure.

Tonight, the clear sky continues with the wind maintaining its pace before becoming light this evening. The overnight temperature dips to -8°C, with the wind chill lingering around -12°C.

Expected Conditions

Sunday promises another day of sunshine, with lighter winds of up to 15 km/h and a higher temperature reaching 6°C. The morning will still start with a wind chill of -14°C, warming up as the day progresses. The UV index stays low at 2.

As night falls, the clear conditions persist, setting the stage for a low of -9°C. The upcoming week begins on a sunny note, with Monday’s temperatures soaring to a pleasant high of 10°C. The evening will introduce cloudy periods, leading to a low of -1°C.

Tuesday continues the mix of sun and cloud, maintaining the high at 10°C. However, the night brings a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, with temperatures slightly dropping to a low of -1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With mornings still brisk, dressing in layers will offer flexibility as temperatures rise throughout the day. A wind-resistant jacket is advisable in the morning, especially with the gusty conditions. Sunglasses and sunscreen may also be beneficial during sunny afternoons to protect against UV rays.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s unique geographic location by Lake Superior can lead to sudden weather changes, showcasing the dynamic interplay between lake-effect weather and regional climate patterns. This phenomenon contributes to the area’s diverse weather, from clear, sunny days to unexpected snow flurries.