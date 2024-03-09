THUNDER BAY – There is always lots going on in Thunder Bay.

This weekend get set for learning Indigneous culture at the Pow Wow at the Thunderdome at Lakehead University. Grand Entry, Spot Dances and a Feast tonight will help you witness the best of a Pow Wow.

The Plays the Thing

Thunder Bay’s vibrant arts scene is set to enchant audiences with two spectacular productions. Magnus Theatre presents “Tell Me On a Sunday,” a one-act song cycle by Andrew Lloyd Webber, capturing the heartwarming and tumultuous journey of an English girl in the United States. For details, visit magnustheatre.com.

As well, Cambrian Players is excited to present “The Snow Queen,” a classic tale reimagined under the direction of Jessica Graham, from March 6-9 & 13-16, 2024. This production, inspired by the late Marianne Wahl’s designs, promises a visually stunning interpretation of the beloved story.

Tickets are available online, offering a unique cultural experience to Thunder Bay’s residents and visitors alike.

Shop at the Stores Markets and Shops

Thunder Bay’s shopping scene gets an exciting addition with The Peddler’s Pop-Up Market, taking place every Saturday until spring at The Hub Bazaar, Thunder Bay’s largest retail Business Incubator.

Located at 507 Victoria Avenue East, the market, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., promises a diverse array of vendors and unique finds, offering shoppers an unparalleled experience in the heart of downtown FW.

Thunder Bay’s Country Market is inviting the community for a vibrant Saturday morning filled with local groceries, crafts, and unique gifts. Hosted at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition on 425 Northern Ave, the market opens its doors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity to explore and support local talent and hard work in a lively atmosphere.

Sports Scene

Thunder Bay is set to witness a landmark event in the local sports calendar this weekend—the inaugural Northern Ontario Stick Curling Championships.

Sanctioned by the Northern Ontario Curling Association, this championship marks a significant milestone as it aims to select the 2024 Northern Ontario representative for the Canadian 2 Person Stick Curling Championship, scheduled to take place in Toronto, April 2024.

The competition, embracing both men and women competitors from across the region, is a testament to the inclusive and competitive spirit of Northern Ontario’s curling community. Hosted by the Fort William Curling Club from 8 a.m., this event not only spotlights the burgeoning popularity of stick curling but also positions Thunder Bay as a focal point for emerging sports trends.