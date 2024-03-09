Thunder Bay Missing Person Report: Dominique HARDY, 36

Missing Person

Missing Person: Dominique HARDY, 36

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Dominique HARDY, 36.

HARDY was reported as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Friday, March 1.

HARDY has been known to frequent the area of 120 and 122 South Cumberland Street and the area of the Court Street and Bay Street intersection.

She is described as an Indigenous female, standing 5’7″ in height.

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com. Incident # TB24008675.

