SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – In Sault Ste. Marie, a light rain greets the early hours of Saturday, March 9, 2024, with the temperature at a chilly 1.3°C. The humidity stands at 100%, painting a misty morning as observed from the Sault Ste. Marie Airport. The current atmospheric pressure is 100.6 kPa and is on a downward trend, signaling changing weather conditions as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Dynamics

The day begins with rain mixed with snow, transitioning to either snow or rain throughout the morning before concluding early in the afternoon. The skies then turn cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries, and a local snowfall of about 2 cm is expected. The temperature will take a slight dip to minus 1°C by the afternoon, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 7°C. The north wind will blow at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, under a low UV index of 2.

Evening and Overnight Forecast

As the evening unfolds, Sault Ste. Marie will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of early flurries, leading to periods of snow accumulating 2 to 4 cm. The north wind will strengthen to 30 km/h, with gusts reaching 50 km/h, as temperatures fall to a low of minus 6°C. The wind chill is expected to feel like minus 7°C in the evening and drop to minus 14°C overnight.

Looking Ahead: A Clear Transition

Sunday promises a shift as periods of light snow in the morning give way to clearing skies. The north wind continues at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with a high of plus 1°C and a morning wind chill of minus 14°C. A moderate UV index of 3 is forecasted. The night will be clear with temperatures plummeting to minus 10°C.

The upcoming week starts sunny on Monday with a high of 6°C and a clear night at minus 1°C. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, warming up to 10°C, followed by a night of cloudy periods with a low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layering is key today, with waterproof and insulated garments to combat the wintry mix. As temperatures fluctuate, adjustable layers will ensure comfort. Don’t forget hats and gloves, especially considering the significant wind chill.