In the early hours of today, the weather station at Dryden Airport recorded a chilly -14.5°C under a mainly clear sky at 5:00 AM CST, Saturday 9 March 2024. Vermilion Bay and Dryden are waking up to a frosty morning that promises to evolve into a sunny day, offering a glimpse of the spring warmth on the horizon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The current temperature in Vermilion Bay and Dryden is marked at a brisk -15°C, with the sky remaining mostly clear. The atmospheric pressure is noted at 102.2 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions for now. Humidity is high at 89%, which may add a perceptible dampness to the cold air. A west-northwest wind is blowing gently at 8 km/h, creating a wind chill that makes it feel closer to -20. Visibility is excellent at 16 km, suggesting clear conditions for any outdoor plans.

Historical Context

This temperature is typical for early March in the region, where late winter can still assert its presence with cold mornings and clear skies. The historical weather patterns for Vermilion Bay and Dryden around this time of year feature a gradual warming trend, but mornings can still be quite cold, as evidenced by today’s conditions.

Expected Conditions

The day ahead looks promising with sunny skies and a light breeze of up to 15 km/h. The temperature is expected to climb to a comfortable high of +1°C, although the wind chill this morning will feel like -16°C. The UV index is low at 2, suggesting minimal risk from solar radiation.

The clear skies will continue into the night, with temperatures expected to fall to -16°C. The wind chill will make it feel slightly warmer in the evening at -5°C before dropping to -19°C overnight, reminding us of winter’s lingering presence.

The upcoming days will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Sunday’s forecast anticipates a high of +4°C, with Monday promising a notable rise to 12°C, indicating a significant shift towards spring-like weather. However, nights will remain cool, with temperatures dipping below freezing.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden, dressing in layers remains the key to comfort throughout the day. Warm, insulated clothing is essential in the morning to counter the cold wind chill. As temperatures rise, lighter layers may suffice, especially in direct sunlight. Don’t forget to protect your eyes with sunglasses on these bright sunny days.

Weather Trivia

Vermilion Bay and Dryden experience a wide range of weather conditions throughout the year, from deep winter freezes to pleasant summer warmth. This variability is a hallmark of the Canadian Shield region, where geography plays a significant role in shaping the local climate.