WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg greets the morning with partly cloudy skies and a brisk -14°C, marking the start of a chilly day.

However, the city’s residents can look forward to a warming trend over the weekend, according to the latest observations from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CST, Winnipeg is partly cloudy with a temperature of -14.2°C. The pressure is strong at 102.8 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions.

Despite a light west wind at 9 km/h, the wind chill makes it feel significantly colder at -20°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, suggesting clear conditions for the day ahead.

Historical Context

The early March climate in Winnipeg can vary widely, with temperatures ranging from cold mornings to milder afternoons. Today’s forecast, with light snow ending in the morning followed by clearing, is a common pattern as the city transitions from winter to spring.

Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

The day is set to see light snow concluding in the morning, then giving way to clearer skies. Winds will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h, with a high of -8°C and a wind chill near -16°C.

Tonight, the skies will host just a few clouds, with temperatures dropping to -18°C and wind chills hitting -13°C in the evening and plummeting to -25°C overnight.

Weekend and Beyond

Saturday promises sunshine with a slight southern wind picking up near noon. The day’s high is expected to reach -5°C, but the wind chill will be biting at -25°C in the morning, becoming a bit milder at -12°C by the afternoon.

The clear trend continues into Sunday, with the temperature climbing to a welcoming +3°C.

Monday will see this warming trend persist, with sunny skies and a high of +5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the cold start to the day and the gradual warming, Winnipeggers are advised to dress in warm, layered clothing early on, with the option to shed layers as the day grows warmer. Essentials include thermal wear, insulated coats, gloves, and hats for the morning chill, transitioning to lighter jackets by Sunday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg is colloquially known as “Winterpeg” due to its long and cold winters? Yet, the city also experiences beautiful, crisp sunny days in winter, making it a place of striking seasonal contrasts.