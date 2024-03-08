TORONTO – LIVING – If you are travelling to Toronto this weekend, the TTC offers updates on Transit Service in the city. With so much to see in Toronto, taking transit not only makes sense, but is a major stress reliever.

For Thunder Bay residents it is also a great way to see how well made and comfortable the TTC vehicles are to ride on and enjoy. The GO Train offers onboard wifi including movies and television shows you can watch on your smart device. The transit is clean and modern and enjoyable.

Toronto, a vibrant and bustling metropolis, is always brimming with activities and attractions for both locals and visitors. As we look ahead to the weekend of March 8 to March 11, 2024, the city is poised to offer a wide array of events and experiences that showcase its cultural diversity and spirit of fun.

Discover Toronto’s Iconic Landmarks No visit to Toronto is complete without taking in its most iconic sights. The CN Tower, soaring above the city skyline, offers breathtaking views and an opportunity for the brave to partake in the EdgeWalk, the world’s highest full-circle, hands-free walk. Down below, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada provides an underwater adventure featuring a vast array of marine life.

Cultural Festivities and Museum Exhibits Toronto’s cultural scene is second to none, with institutions like the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) and the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) hosting world-class exhibits. This weekend, the ROM’s special exhibit may delve into ancient civilizations or natural wonders, while the AGO could be spotlighting contemporary artists or thematic collections that challenge and inspire.

Live Entertainment and Nightlife Excitement As the sun sets, Toronto’s nightlife takes center stage. The Entertainment District buzzes with activity, from the latest Broadway shows at the Princess of Wales Theatre to star-studded concerts at the Scotiabank Arena. Jazz clubs, dance venues, and comedy bars offer live performances that cater to all tastes.

Family-Friendly Fun Across the City For those seeking a more family-oriented itinerary, Toronto has plenty to offer. The Ontario Science Centre and the Toronto Zoo provide educational and interactive experiences for all ages. Seasonal events, like winter festivals or spring fairs, often feature at Toronto’s many parks and public spaces, bringing communities together to enjoy food, crafts, and entertainment.

Get off the beaten path and check out some of the markets, local shops and cultural neighbourhoods. Enjoy some cuisine you won’t find in Thunder Bay.

Toronto Fun!

These perennial attractions are a staple of Toronto’s rich tourism offerings. Whether you’re a history buff, art aficionado, thrill-seeker, or just looking to soak in the city’s diverse culture, Toronto is ready to welcome you with open arms and a full schedule of experiences.

The TTC is advising customers of upcoming service adjustments on its subway and bus networks, including early nightly subway closures starting Mon., Mar. 11 on Line 1 Yonge-University.

Monday – Thursday early nightly subway closures

Mon., Mar. 11 through Thurs., Mar. 14, subway service on the portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between Eglington and Sheppard-Yonge stations will end nightly at 11 p.m.

Shuttle buses will run, stopping at each station along the route. TTC staff will be on hand to direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations. Lawrence Station will be closed during these hours. All other subway stations will remain open for customers to load PRESTO cards, purchase PRESTO tickets and connect to surface routes.

Customers who require Wheel-Trans service can speak with any TTC customer service staff member for assistance.

The early nightly closures will allow specialist crews to perform critical state-of-good-repair work, including asbestos abatement and track repairs.

While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work.

Reduced speed zones

In the last seven days, TTC crews have made significant progress in lifting speed restrictions along more than 850 metres of track on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth. Customers are now experiencing faster commutes between Glencairn and Lawrence stations, and Summerhill and St Clair stations on Line 1, and between Victoria Park and Warden stations on Line 2.

As a safety precaution, the TTC reduces speed along sections of rail where maintenance is required, allowing trains to run safely during service hours while minimizing disruptions to customers. Reduced speed zones also protect workers who may be required at track level to conduct routine or emergency inspections.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider the additional time they may need for their trips. A complete list of current reduced speed zones can be found on the TTC website at: https://www.ttc.ca/service-advisories/subway-service/Reduced-Speed-Zones



Bus diversions

Starting 7 p.m. Fri., Mar. 8 until 5 p.m. Sun., Mar. 10, Toronto Water will be conducting watermain repairs on Davisville Ave. between Mt Pleasant Rd. and Bayview Ave. During this time, the 11 Bayview, 14 Glencairn, and 28 Bayview routes, will divert along Moore Ave.

From Mon., Mar. 11 to Fri., Mar. 15, service on the 121 Esplanade-River will be diverting from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily to accommodate emergency watermain repairs on Mill St., between Parliament and Cherry streets. Buses will run along Front St. and Eastern Ave. during these times.

The TTC is committed to keeping customers informed about work and events that impact service, as well as alternate route options. For the most up-to-date information, follow @TTCNotices on X or sign up for eAlerts.