Thunder Bay – Weather – Residents are kicking off their Friday with mainly clear skies and a chilly -6°C. The day dawned at Thunder Bay Airport with a temperature slightly higher at -5.5°C, as recorded at 6:00 AM EST. However on the north-side of the city it does not feel that cold.

The air is brisk, with a wind chill making it feel like -10°C, though the rising pressure at 102.3 kPa signals an improving trend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As the city wakes up to a frosty morning, the clear skies hint at the sunny days ahead. The current humidity is at 66%, with a west-northwest wind blowing at 12 km/h, ensuring good visibility of 24 km across the region.

Historical Context

This early March weather is typical for Thunder Bay, balancing between the last of winter’s chill and the onset of spring’s warmth. Today’s conditions offer a perfect example of this transition, with the day’s temperatures promising to rise from the morning’s cold start.

Extended Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today promises a mix of sun and cloud with light winds up to 15 km/h, nudging the high to a comfortable +3°C.

However, the wind chill will linger at -11°C in the morning, so residents should bundle up early. Tonight, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to -9°C and the wind chill reaching -14°C overnight.

Weekend and Beyond

The weather outlook for Saturday suggests mainly cloudy skies with stronger north winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and a modest high of +1°C.

The wind chill in the morning could dip to -17°C, so continued caution is advised against the cold. However, the skies will clear by night, leading to a low of -10°C.

Sunday and Monday are set to bring sunnier skies and warmer temperatures, with highs reaching 6°C and 8°C, respectively. The night temperatures will stay clear on Sunday but introduce cloudy periods by Monday night, with a low of -3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating conditions, dressing in layers is advisable, with a focus on warmth in the mornings. Windproof jackets, gloves, and hats are essential for the weekend’s colder start, transitioning to lighter outerwear as the sun and temperatures rise.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s climate is known for its capacity to swing from brisk winter mornings to pleasantly warm afternoons in the spring, highlighting the region’s diverse weather patterns and the adaptability of its residents.