Emergency Response Activated for Cat Lake First Nation Evacuees

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a display of community solidarity and emergency preparedness, Thunder Bay is set to welcome around 80 individuals from Cat Lake First Nation starting today.

These evacuees are being relocated following the destruction of The Margaret Gray Nursing Station by fire on March 2, leaving the community without essential health-care services. The group includes vulnerable community members and their families who are in need of specialized medical attention.

Comprehensive Support Network Mobilized for Incoming Evacuees

Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff has expressed deep sympathy for the affected residents of Cat Lake First Nation and assured a welcoming and supportive environment in Thunder Bay. “We are devastated by the news of the fire and are fully committed to providing a positive, comfortable experience for our neighbors during this difficult period,” Mayor Boshcoff stated. He also extended gratitude towards those involved in planning and delivering the essential services and supports.

Thunder Bay and Partners Coordinate Aid and Recovery Efforts

The city’s coordinated response effort involves key partnerships with several organizations, including the Canadian Red Cross, Indigenous Services Canada, Windigo First Nations Council, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, ISN/Maskwa, Ontario Health North, and Emergency Management Ontario (EMO).

This coalition aims to ensure that evacuees receive the necessary support and services upon their arrival and throughout their stay.

An agreement for full cost recovery has been put in place between Indigenous Services Canada and the City of Thunder Bay, ensuring that the financial aspects of the support operation are well-managed. Thunder Bay officials, in collaboration with EMO and ISN/Maskwa, will continue to closely monitor the situation, adapting their support efforts as necessary to meet the evolving needs of the Cat Lake First Nation evacuees.

Cat Lake First Nation is an Ojibway community situated approximately 440 kilometers northwest of Thunder Bay, home to about 650 people.