THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a swift response to a tense situation near the athletic buildings of Lakehead University, Thunder Bay Police Service officers successfully concluded a standoff that began in the late afternoon of Friday, March 8.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 900 block of Oliver Road shortly after 5 p.m., following reports of a disturbance. The situation quickly escalated into a standoff, prompting the intervention of the Emergency Task Unit, Thunder Bay’s specialized response team.

The standoff came to a safe conclusion by 7:30 p.m., with the individual involved being safely apprehended by police forces.

While the immediate threat has been neutralized, residents and visitors to the area may notice a continued police presence as the investigation proceeds and the area returns to normalcy.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has not released further details about the incident or the individual involved at this time. Additional information will be shared with the media and the public as it becomes available.