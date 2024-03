THUNDER BAY – LIVING – PRO Kids is partnering with Tbaytel to help raise funds through the cellphone recycling program. Every phone collected results in a donation to PRO Kids.

Drop off old cellphones at any Tbaytel retail location includingTbaytel Retail Store, Teleco, Touch Unwired locations including the Intercity Shopping Centre kiosk, or visit the City’s Community Services Department on the Main Floor of the Victoriaville Civic Centre.