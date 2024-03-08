THUNDER BAY, ON: The Board of Directors of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (“NAPS”) has issued the following statement:

“The NAPS Board of Directors announced today that an independent investigation has been directed regarding misconduct allegations against NAPS Chief of Police Roland Morrison. As a result, the Board has given direction for the immediate suspension, with pay, of Chief Morrison from all duties, pending the outcome of this investigation.

“In the interim, Deputy Chief Brad Duce has agreed to serve as Acting Chief of Police, pending the appointment of an Interim Chief of Police for the duration of the investigation into Chief Morrison’s conduct. Acting Chief Duce has had a longstanding and respected career with NAPS. The Board thanks him for accepting this role at this time.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made at this time”.