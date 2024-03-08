THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) has taken three individuals into custody in Sandy Lake First Nation. The operation, which involved members from the Intelligence Unit, the Emergency Response Unit, and Sandy Lake’s frontline officers, was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, March 6.

Coordinated Law Enforcement Effort Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrests

The operation led to the execution of a search warrant at a local residence shortly before 7:40 a.m. The first suspect was apprehended without incident at the location before officers entered the premises.

Upon entering the home, police detained two additional suspects, both hailing from Winnipeg, again without incident.

Sandy Lake Residence Raided, Substantial Cash and Drugs Found

A thorough search of the premises yielded around $30,000 in Canadian currency, a substantial quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine, and various items typically associated with the trafficking of drugs.

This seizure represents a significant disruption to the drug supply in the community.

Charges Laid Against Three Individuals Following NAPS Operation

The suspects, Brandon Hart, 19, and Eldon Sidall, 18, both from Winnipeg, along with Janine King, 43, of Sandy Lake First Nation, are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Additional charges of failure to comply with an undertaking have been brought against Eldon Sidall.

Brandon HART, 19, of Winnipeg, is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Eldon SIDALL, 18, of Winnipeg, is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Janine KING, 43, of Sandy Lake First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Following their arrest, all three were brought before the bail court on Thursday, March 7, and have been remanded into custody pending future court appearances.

This operation underlines the ongoing commitment of NAPS to combat drug trafficking and uphold safety within the community.