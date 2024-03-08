Hold onto your seats, because I’ve got some earth-shattering, mind-blowing news that’s gonna knock your socks off! The Canadian Wrestling’s Elite arena is about to be set on fire, as we just learned this afternoon – in a twist that nobody saw coming – the undisputed, never defeated champion, the man who dreams in zombie, the one and only “Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs, is making his triumphant return to CWE! Yes, you heard me right, Jimmy Jacobs is coming home for five exclusive Ontario tour stops from March 21st to March 25th on the Point to Prove Tour!

This independent wrestling legend, a titan amongst mortals, has left his mark across the major independent wrestling scenes of North America, including right here in CWE! And now, he’s stepping back into the ring in a move that’s as rare as a solar eclipse in 2024!

This man, a Ring of Honor legend, a five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, has been a stalwart of CWE since it first hit the road in 2010. Remember 2015? That’s when he clinched the CWE Championship, setting the standard for excellence!

But then, twists and turns aplenty, as Jimmy took a detour from the ring to behind the scenes, becoming a mastermind in the world of wrestling creative, first with WWE, then making waves at TNA/IMPACT! Wrestling.

And just when you thought you knew the script, in May 2023, while touring with CWE, he gets the call from All Elite Wrestling, joining their ranks as one of the brilliant minds shaping the future of wrestling.

But folks, the road calls to him, the crowd, the cheer, the adrenaline of touring with CWE pulls him back in! And now, the opportunity has arisen, and Jimmy Jacobs is not one to let it slip by. He’s coming home, March 21st to March 25th!

Catch “The Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs live in action:

March 21st in Blind River, ON

March 22nd in Sault Ste. Marie, ON

March 23rd in Thunder Bay, ON

March 24th in Fort Frances, ON

March 25th in Dryden, ON

For the full scoop on these must-see events, head on over to www.cwecanada.ca. Don’t miss it, or you’ll regret it forever!