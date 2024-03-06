Winnipeg residents wake up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, with the city positioned on the cusp of a significant winter storm. As of 8:00 AM CST on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the weather conditions are a harbinger of the impending snow, anticipated to blanket the city in the coming hours.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature nears -13.5°C under cloudy skies, with a pressure reading of 102.4 kPa and showing signs of falling, indicating the approaching storm system. Humidity is at 71%, and an east-northeast wind at 15 km/h brings a wind chill effect of -21°C, sharpening the cold bite. Visibility is relatively clear at 24 km, but this is expected to deteriorate as the snow begins.

Winter Storm Warning

Winnipeg is under a winter storm warning, with snowfall totals between 10 to 15 cm expected from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The incoming low-pressure system is set to deposit an organized swath of snow across the region, including potential bands of more intense snow production. These bands could lead to rapid accumulations and near-zero visibilities, particularly affecting rush hour traffic and making travel challenging in some areas. The storm is predicted to move quickly, with conditions improving by Thursday.

Expected Conditions

Today’s forecast predicts increasing cloudiness, followed by snow starting in the morning and continuing throughout the day, expected to accumulate around 10 cm. Winds will shift to the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 near noon, with temperatures rising to a high of zero. The morning wind chill is forecasted at minus 23°C, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight, the snow is expected to taper off near midnight, leaving behind additional accumulations of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will shift from northeast to northwest, gusting up to 50 km/h before becoming southwest at 30 km/h overnight. The low is anticipated to be minus 11°C, with an overnight wind chill of minus 20°C.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with lighter winds, a high of minus 8°C, and wind chills ranging from minus 19°C in the morning to minus 14°C in the afternoon. The UV index will slightly increase to 2.

The forecast for Friday predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6°C, transitioning to a clear night with a low of minus 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the winter storm warning, residents are advised to dress in warm, waterproof layers, including insulated jackets, gloves, and boots suitable for heavy snow. Scarves and hats will be essential for protection against the wind chill, especially during the storm’s peak.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is no stranger to winter storms, with its climate capable of producing significant snowfalls that transform the city into a winter wonderland. These events highlight the city’s resilience and preparedness in facing severe winter weather.