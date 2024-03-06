In the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie presents a serene yet cold ambiance under partly cloudy skies. The city, known for its fluctuating weather patterns, especially as winter gives way to spring, is currently experiencing crisp conditions as observed at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At a brisk -2.9°C, with the air pressure on a rising trend at 102.2 kPa, residents are feeling the tail end of winter’s chill. The humidity has hit a peak at 100%, with the dew point mirroring the temperature, indicating a fully saturated air mass. The gentle breeze from the north at 3 km/h adds a slight edge to the cold, bringing the wind chill factor to -4°C. However, visibility remains excellent at 24 km, suggesting clear skies for those venturing outdoors early.

Historical Context

Sault Ste. Marie’s weather around this time of year is marked by its variability, with conditions often swinging from clear and cold to mild and snowy within short periods. The current weather, while chilly, is not uncommon for early March, as the region typically experiences the last vestiges of winter weather before the onset of spring.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday promises a sunny day, with light winds up to 15 km/h, and a high reaching 7°C, though the morning will start with a wind chill of minus 8°C. The UV index is moderate at 3, suggesting a slight risk of sunburn for exposed skin.

The evening will see clear skies, with winds shifting from northeast to southeast and increasing to 30 km/h. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to minus 5°C, with a wind chill making it feel as cold as minus 12°C.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with highs around 6°C, transitioning to a night of cloudy periods and a low of minus 4°C. Friday’s outlook indicates a cloudy day with a high of plus 4°C, followed by a night with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a low of minus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the mixed bag of weather conditions, residents should prepare for cold mornings and milder afternoons. Layering remains crucial, with warm outerwear for the chilly mornings and evenings, particularly considering the wind chill. A moderate UV index for Wednesday also suggests the use of sunscreen for extended outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia

Interestingly, Sault Ste. Marie is no stranger to dramatic weather swings. One historical event that stands out is the sudden temperature drop in March 1986, when temperatures plummeted, showcasing the city’s unpredictable spring weather patterns.