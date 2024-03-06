OPP in Red Lake Lay Mischief Charges

(RED LAKE) – One individual is facing mischief charges following an incident at a local motel.

On March 1, 2024, shortly before 2:30 a.m., members of the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a mischief incident at a motel on Highway 105 in the Municipality of Red Lake.

Through investigation, it was determined that a motel window had been damaged.

As a result, Arnold TURTLE, 18-years-old, of Pikangikum First Nation, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on April 18, 2024.

 

