Residents of Big Trout Lake (KI), Bearskin Lake, Kasabonika Lake, and Sachigo Lake, ready yourselves for ongoing winter conditions. Light snow continues with temperatures hovering at a frigid -16°C, made even more biting by a wind chill of -24°C.

Take extra precautions to protect against frostbite in these dangerously low temperatures.

Expect periods of light snow to continue throughout the day with a high of only minus 11°C. Even with some clearing tonight, lows will plunge to minus 25°C, with wind chills as low as -29°C overnight. Frostbite remains a major risk.

Wednesday offers a brief respite with mainly sunny skies and a high of minus 9°C. However, even with sunshine, the wind chill will be harsh, reaching minus 30°C in the morning. Snow returns Thursday with a high of minus 6°C.