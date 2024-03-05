Thunder Bay residents, don’t let the crisp morning air deceive you! Although it’s currently -6°C with a wind chill of -10°C, a beautiful sunny day is on tap. The sun will help push temperatures to a pleasant high of 5°C, but the wind chill will keep it feeling chilly this morning. Remember, the UV index is low at 2.

Tonight, a few clouds will drift in, and the low will drop to minus 11°C, making it feel like -15°C overnight with the wind chill.

Wednesday will remain sunny with a mix of sun and clouds developing in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the east, and the high will reach plus 2°C. However, a wind chill of minus 16°C will create a frosty start to the day. Cloud cover increases with a chance of flurries Wednesday night.