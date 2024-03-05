Sunny Skies Warm Thunder Bay, But Chilly Mornings Persist

Light snow on Jeeps at Lakehead Motors on Memorial Avenue in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay residents, don’t let the crisp morning air deceive you! Although it’s currently -6°C with a wind chill of -10°C, a beautiful sunny day is on tap. The sun will help push temperatures to a pleasant high of 5°C, but the wind chill will keep it feeling chilly this morning. Remember, the UV index is low at 2.

Tonight, a few clouds will drift in, and the low will drop to minus 11°C, making it feel like -15°C overnight with the wind chill.

Wednesday will remain sunny with a mix of sun and clouds developing in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the east, and the high will reach plus 2°C. However, a wind chill of minus 16°C will create a frosty start to the day. Cloud cover increases with a chance of flurries Wednesday night.

