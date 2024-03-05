Sunny Skies Can’t Shake Damp Cold in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Winter Weather Update

Vermilion Bay and Dryden residents, don’t be fooled by the clear skies! Temperatures are starting at a bone-chilling -17°C with a harsh wind chill of -24°C. Wear your warmest layers today, as the sunshine will offer little reprieve from the cold.

Expect the sun to persist with a high reaching only minus 2°C. Even with the afternoon sun, the wind chill will linger at around -4°C. Remember, the UV index is low at 1 today.

Tonight brings some cloud cover with lows dipping to minus 15°C. The wind chill will still pack a punch, reaching around -21°C overnight.

Wednesday starts mainly sunny but clouds increase by noon. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow or rain developing by late afternoon with easterly winds gusting up to 40 km/h. The high will reach plus 3°C, but those brisk winds will make it feel much colder with a wind chill of minus 21°C in the morning. Snow is expected to continue into the night.

