Fort Frances, get ready for a frosty start with a current reading of -13°C. Thankfully, abundant sunshine will take the edge off the cold today. Expect a mix of sun and cloud to develop this afternoon with temperatures reaching a high of plus 1°C.

Keep in mind the wind chill will linger making it feel like minus 21°C this morning. The UV index remains low at 1 today.

Tonight, skies will turn partly cloudy and then clear after midnight with a low of minus 11°C. Wind chills will dip down to minus 16°C overnight.

Wednesday starts sunny but clouds roll in by late morning with a 60 percent chance of snow or rain developing in the afternoon.

Winds pick up from the southeast gusting up to 60 km/h. The high will reach plus 4°C, but those gusty winds will bring a wind chill of minus 14°C in the morning. Snow is expected to continue into the night.