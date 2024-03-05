Winnipeg residents, bundle up! The city is facing a bitterly cold start with temperatures currently at -19°C and a harsh wind chill of -27°C. Don’t be fooled by the clear skies, as the cold temperatures will stick around for a while.

This afternoon clouds will roll in, and the high will reach a slightly less frigid minus 9°C. However, keep in mind that the wind chill will linger making it feel like a frosty -12°C. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight brings partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to a low of minus 16°C and a wind chill reaching minus 24°C overnight.

Wednesday starts with a mix of sun and cloud before morphing into full cloud cover. Snow is expected late in the morning, with an anticipated accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will also pick up from the east with gusts up to 50 km/h. While the high reaches 0°C, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 22°C in the morning.