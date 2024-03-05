Cold Lingers in Kenora Region, Sunny Relief Ahead Before Snow Returns

It is coming... Flurries expected... Stay tuned.

Kenora, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods residents, be sure to layer up before stepping outside! The region wakes up to a crystal clear but bitterly cold morning with a temperature of -18°C and a wind chill of -24°C.

The good news is the sun will provide some relief today. Expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures rising to a high of minus 3°C. However, the wind chill will keep the air feeling frosty, hitting around -5°C this afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight, increasing cloudiness moves in, pushing temperatures slightly higher to a low of minus 13°C. The wind chill will remain noticeable, hitting -19°C overnight.

Wednesday brings a significant change, with a mix of sun and cloud morphing into a 60 percent chance of snow or rain by late afternoon. Winds will shift to the southeast with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high will reach about plus 3°C, but a wind chill of minus 17°C in the morning means it’ll still feel very wintry. Snow is expected Wednesday night.

