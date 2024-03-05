Kenora, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods residents, be sure to layer up before stepping outside! The region wakes up to a crystal clear but bitterly cold morning with a temperature of -18°C and a wind chill of -24°C.

The good news is the sun will provide some relief today. Expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures rising to a high of minus 3°C. However, the wind chill will keep the air feeling frosty, hitting around -5°C this afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight, increasing cloudiness moves in, pushing temperatures slightly higher to a low of minus 13°C. The wind chill will remain noticeable, hitting -19°C overnight.

Wednesday brings a significant change, with a mix of sun and cloud morphing into a 60 percent chance of snow or rain by late afternoon. Winds will shift to the southeast with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high will reach about plus 3°C, but a wind chill of minus 17°C in the morning means it’ll still feel very wintry. Snow is expected Wednesday night.