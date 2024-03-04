WINNIPEG – Weather – Winnipeg is facing harsh winter conditions this morning (Monday, March 4th). At 6:50 AM CST, the temperature is -12°C (10°F) with drifting snow creating hazardous visibility.

Southwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h are producing blowing snow and wind chills of -23°C ( -9°F), which will drop slightly to -18°C (-0.4°F) this afternoon.

The snow is expected to end later this morning, followed by clearing skies. However, winds will remain strong, shifting westerly and gusting up to 40 km/h. The high for the day will be -10°C (14°F). With a UV index of 1 (low), be sure to bundle up if you head outside.

Clear skies are expected tonight as winds diminish. Lows will plunge to -22°C (-8°F) with wind chills values reaching as low as -30°C (-22°F) overnight, creating a risk of frostbite.

Tuesday, March 5th will offer welcome sunshine, with lighter winds up to 15 km/h. Despite the sun, temperatures will still feel frigid with a high of -10°C. Wind chills near -30°C in the morning and -15°C (-5°F) in the afternoon mean the risk of frostbite remains high.

Clear skies and a low of -17°C (1°F) are expected Tuesday night.

Weather Advisory

An official weather advisory is in effect for Winnipeg due to poor visibility in blowing snow. Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous as visibility can suddenly drop to near zero. Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced.

Important Note: Weather data is observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. Remember to dress extremely warmly as wind chill can make it feel much colder than the actual air temperature, and exposed skin can be prone to frostbite in these conditions.