WINNIPEG – WEATHER – In the early hours of March 4th, 2024, Winnipeg finds itself in the grip of a low-pressure system causing significant weather disruptions. The Winnipeg Richardson International Airport reported light snow accompanied by blowing snow, creating challenging conditions for residents and travelers alike.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 4:12 AM CST, the temperature hovers around -10.8°C, with a humidity level of 86%. The barometric pressure is rising at 100.0 kPa, indicative of changing weather patterns. Winds from the WSW are reaching speeds of 50 km/h, gusting up to 68 km/h, resulting in a wind chill factor of -23 and reducing visibility to a mere 4 km.

A Blowing Snow Advisory is currently in effect, warning of poor visibility due to the blowing snow, which is expected or occurring in some locations.

Expected Conditions

The forecast for March 4th predicts conditions will start to improve by late morning as the low-pressure system moves towards northern Ontario.

The morning and early afternoon will see continued blowing snow with winds shifting southwest at 50 km/h, gusting to 70, then becoming west 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to rise to a high of minus 9°C, with wind chill values of minus 23 in the morning and improving to minus 18 in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1.

The evening of March 4th will bring clearer skies but continued cold, with a low of minus 21°C and wind chills dropping to minus 28 overnight, posing a risk of frostbite.

The following days, March 5th and 6th, promise sunnier skies with highs of minus 10°C and minus 3°C, respectively, though nights will remain cold.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the severe wind chills and blowing snow, it is crucial to dress in layers, focusing on warmth and wind protection. A wind-resistant outer layer, insulated boots, gloves, and a hat are essential. Face protection is also advisable due to the risk of frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the highest recorded wind gust in Winnipeg was 129 km/h on May 23, 1962? While today’s gusts do not reach those heights, they remind us of the city’s capacity for extreme weather events.

Historical Context

Historically, early March sees variable weather in Winnipeg, with temperatures ranging significantly. Today’s conditions, with light snow and severe blowing snow, mark a significant weather event that residents should heed for safety. Back in 1966, the city was brought to a virtual standstill, CJOB radio was a lifeline for many with people following the radio station and getting information as well as people who needed help were able to call in and that station was able to connect them with people who could help out. It was a moment of media greatness.