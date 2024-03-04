KI – WEATHER – A severe winter storm has taken hold over Sachigo Lake, Bearskin Lake, Kasabonika Lake, and Big Trout Lake (KI), with the Big Trout Lake Airport recording harsh conditions early this morning.

Residents and travelers in these communities are advised to exercise caution and prepare for continued heavy snowfall and dangerous travel conditions.

If you are flying, check with your airline.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:22 AM CST on Monday, March 4th, 2024, the temperature stands at a frigid -13.3°C, with a dew point of -14.5°C, creating a humidity level of 91%. Winds from the east at 17 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h, exacerbate the cold, dropping the wind chill to a biting -21.

Visibility is severely reduced to 0.8 km due to heavy snow and blowing snow, underscoring the urgency of the current Winter Storm Warning.

Expected Conditions

The storm is expected to persist into the morning, with snow at times heavy and blowing snow transitioning to periods of light snow. Today’s total snowfall is estimated to reach 5 cm, with winds shifting from the east at 40 km/h, gusting to 60, to the southeast and then southwest throughout the day.

The afternoon will see a slight improvement in conditions, with a high of -6°C and wind chill values improving from -25 in the morning to -14.

Tonight, light snow continues, adding an additional 2 cm, with persistent southwest winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The low will plummet to -15°C, with wind chills reaching -24 overnight, posing a risk of frostbite.

The outlook for Tuesday, March 5th, includes periods of light snow with west winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, and a high of -11°C. The night will bring cloudy periods with a significant drop in temperature to -26°C.

Wednesday, March 6th, promises a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10°C, followed by a night with cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, with lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the severe weather conditions, residents and visitors are urged to dress in heavy layers, including insulated outerwear, thermal underlayers, gloves, hats, and scarves. Ensure footwear is waterproof and insulated to protect against snow and cold.

Weather Trivia

Northern Ontario is known for its dramatic winter weather, with records showing extreme lows and significant snowfall events. Such storms emphasize the importance of preparedness and resilience in these communities.