THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions this morning (Monday, March 4th) with a current temperature of 1°C (34°F). The pressure is at 100.8 kPa and rising, while humidity sits at a relatively high 84%.

A southwest wind of 15 km/h adds a slight chill to the air. Residents can expect good visibility of 32 km.

The forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud throughout the rest of the day, with southwesterly winds increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5°C (41°F), with a UV index of 2 (low).

Tonight, skies will clear. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly to a low of -12°C (10°F), with a wind chill factor making it feel closer to -14°C (7°F) overnight.

Tuesday, March 5th looks to be a sunny day with winds up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be around 3°C (37°F), but wind chill will make it feel like -15°C (5°F) in the morning.

The UV index will remain low at 2. Clear skies are expected for Tuesday night with a low of -14°C (7°F).

Wednesday, March 6th will also remain sunny with a high of 0°C (32°F). Expect cloudy periods overnight with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -7°C (19°F).

Please Note: All weather data is observed at the Thunder Bay Airport. Wind chill can significantly impact how cold it feels outside.