TORONTO – MINING – NunatuKavut Community Council (NCC) President Todd Russell is attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference this week, taking place in Toronto March 3-6.

While there, his discussions will focus on the importance of engagement with Indigenous groups and leadership in resource development projects.

“Mining projects can present valuable opportunities for economic and social development and a way to advance reconciliation but it must respect the long-standing relationship that we have with our land, ice and waters.,” said President Russell. “As stewards of our natural and cultural resources, it is critical that resource development projects first and foremost seek the free, prior, and informed consent of Indigenous peoples.”

PDAC represents the Canadian mineral exploration and development community, with over 7,000 members including mining corporations, legal and financial firms, exploration companies, service and equipment suppliers, educational institutions, and governments. It has an explicit mandate to support and consult Indigenous organizations for their participation in the mining industry, and facilitate positive relationships between non-Indigenous mining actors and Indigenous groups.

“NCC works closely on a number of mining developments and holds agreements for active projects on our lands. Indigenous voices are critically important on these projects. Consultation and the decarbonatization of the industry is a meaningful part of economic reconciliation. I look forward to continuing conversations and sharing NCC’s perspective while at the PDAC conference.”

President Russell and NCC looks forward to furthering relationships with companies in the mining industry to ensure that the voices and knowledge of NunatuKavut Inuit are considered in any development happening in and around NunatuKavut communities. Meaningful participation in responsible, mutually beneficial, and sustainable natural resource projects can be an important step toward economic reconciliation.

“NCC has strong governance, stability and knowledge of our lands. Like many NunatuKavut Inuit across Canada, we bring a unique perspective and expertise to any negotiating table or consultation we are a part of,” says President Russell. “The rights, interests and concerns of Indigenous peoples must be addressed and accommodated before reaching any agreements on developments happening on Indigenous lands.”